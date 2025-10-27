Eightco Holdings Amends Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eightco Holdings ( (ORBS) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 27, 2025, Eightco Holdings Inc. amended its Sales Agreement to include Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. as an additional sales agent, allowing the company to issue and sell common stock shares worth up to $2.7 billion. This move is part of their strategy to leverage market opportunities through an at-the-market offering, potentially impacting the company’s financial operations and market positioning. The announcement also highlights risks associated with their investment in the Worldcoin ecosystem, which could affect the company’s financial condition due to governance issues, potential conflicts of interest, and liquidity concerns surrounding the WLD tokens.

Spark's Take on ORBS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, ORBS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including negative earnings and high leverage. Technical analysis suggests potential for a rebound, but the valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

More about Eightco Holdings

