eGuarantee, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth in Q2 2025

eGuarantee, Inc. ( (JP:8771) ) has issued an announcement.
eGuarantee, Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company saw an 8.6% year-over-year rise in guarantee liabilities, reaching 847.6 billion yen, and a 13.9% increase in net sales, driven by new contract acquisitions and a high contract renewal rate amid rising corporate bankruptcies. Despite increased expenses related to guarantees, reinsurance, and personnel, ordinary profit grew by 9.0% year-over-year, indicating strong operational resilience.
More about eGuarantee, Inc.
Average Trading Volume: 274,595
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen71.41B
