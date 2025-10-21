Eguana Technologies Expands Energy Storage Systems in Western Canada

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Eguana Technologies ( (TSE:EGT) ).

Eguana Technologies has announced an expansion of its energy storage systems to additional feeders in the Okanagan region of British Columbia, following a successful rollout in Sun Peaks and Harrison Mills. This expansion aims to alleviate grid congestion and defer capital expenditures associated with feeder improvements, utilizing Eguana’s advanced battery technology and fleet control software to enhance grid resiliency and capacity.

More about Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance energy storage systems, focusing on delivering flexible, modular, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional grid upgrades. Since 1998, the company has connected utilities with consumers through its commercial and residential energy storage solutions, aiming to transition the power grid seamlessly.

Average Trading Volume: 21,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$7.01M

