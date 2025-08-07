EEKA Fashion Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited ( (HK:3709) ) is now available.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced a forthcoming board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025. The meeting will address the approval of interim results for the first half of 2025 and discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial performance and shareholder engagement.

More about EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited is a company in the fashion industry, incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It focuses on designing, manufacturing, and selling fashion apparel and accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 1,279,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.7B

