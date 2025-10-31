Edwards Lifesciences Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. ( (EW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Edwards Lifesciences Corp. presented to its investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a global leader in structural heart innovations, specializing in transcatheter heart valve therapies and surgical heart valve replacement and repair. The company is renowned for its commitment to improving patient outcomes through advanced medical technologies.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Edwards Lifesciences announced a significant 14.7% increase in sales, reaching $1.55 billion. The company reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67, driven by robust growth across its product lines, particularly in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT).

Key financial highlights include a 12.4% growth in TAVR sales, bolstered by new clinical evidence and updated guidelines for aortic stenosis treatment. TMTT sales surged by 59.3%, reflecting strong adoption of the PASCAL and EVOQUE systems. The company also reported a 7.5% increase in surgical sales, supported by the adoption of RESILIA aortic and mitral therapies.

Looking ahead, Edwards Lifesciences has raised its full-year sales growth guidance to the high end of 9-10% and increased its adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.56 to $2.62. The company remains focused on expanding its structural heart portfolio and delivering long-term value through innovative therapies and strategic investments.

With a strong financial performance and a commitment to advancing heart care, Edwards Lifesciences is well-positioned to continue its leadership in the medical technology sector, providing life-changing solutions for patients worldwide.

