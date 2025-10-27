Edwards Lifesciences’ New Study on Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring: What Investors Should Know

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. ((EW)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. is conducting a study titled Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring During Outpatient Surgery, known as The Continuity Study. The primary objective is to compare intermittent blood pressure measurement using an oscillometric arm cuff with continuous noninvasive blood pressure measurement using VitaWave finger cuffs in patients undergoing elective outpatient surgery. This study is significant as it aims to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of blood pressure monitoring during surgical procedures.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the HemoSphere Vita Monitor, VitaWave, or VitaWave Plus Finger Cuff Adult, and ForeSight Large Sensors. These devices are designed for continuous, noninvasive blood pressure monitoring, potentially offering more precise data compared to traditional methods.

Study Design: The study is interventional, non-randomized, and follows a sequential intervention model. It involves two cohorts: one with standard care and another with continuous noninvasive blood pressure (cNIBP) monitoring. There is no masking, meaning the study device data is visible to providers in one cohort.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on September 19, 2025, with the latest update on October 9, 2025. It is currently not yet recruiting, indicating that the study is in its preliminary stages and has not yet begun enrolling participants.

Market Implications: This study could impact Edwards Lifesciences’ stock performance positively if the results show significant improvements in patient outcomes, potentially increasing demand for their monitoring devices. Competitors in the medical device industry may also feel pressure to innovate similar technologies, influencing overall market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

