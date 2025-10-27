Edwards Lifesciences Advances Heart Valve Study with SAPIEN 3 Update

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. ((EW)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘COngenital Multicenter Trial of Pulmonic vAlve Dysfunction Studying the SAPIEN 3 interventIONal THV’. The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) systems in patients with pulmonary valve dysfunction. This research is significant as it targets complex congenital heart defects and pulmonary valve issues, offering potential advancements in treatment options.

The study tests the SAPIEN 3 and SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA THV devices. These are transcatheter heart valves designed to replace dysfunctional valves in the pulmonic position, aiming to improve patient outcomes with minimally invasive procedures.

The study is interventional, non-randomized, and follows a single-group model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. This design ensures focused evaluation of the THV systems’ effectiveness in the specified patient group.

Key dates for the study include a start date of April 12, 2016, with the latest update submitted on December 16, 2024. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

This study update could positively impact Edwards Lifesciences’ stock performance by reinforcing its position in the heart valve market. As the company advances its product offerings, investor sentiment may improve, especially if the study results demonstrate significant benefits over competitors.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

