Edvantage Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

The latest update is out from Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0382) ).

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited announced that its board of directors will meet on April 25, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the six months ending February 28, 2025. The meeting will also address the potential payment of an interim dividend, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial activities and shareholder engagement.

More about Edvantage Group Holdings Limited

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the education sector. It focuses on providing educational services and has a presence in the Hong Kong stock market.

YTD Price Performance: -19.61%

Average Trading Volume: 1,035,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.93B

