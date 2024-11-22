Edvantage Group Expands with Strategic Land Acquisitions

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited (HK:0382) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited has successfully acquired land use rights for three parcels in Xinhui District, Guangdong Province, to expand Huashang Vocational College. The acquisition, totaling approximately RMB143.12 million, aims to develop an educational hub with various student facilities. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to integrate industry and education, enhancing its educational offerings.

For further insights into HK:0382 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.