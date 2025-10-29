Edison International Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Edison International ( (EIX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Edison International presented to its investors.

Edison International is a major electric utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, providing clean and reliable energy services through its subsidiaries, including Southern California Edison, which serves 15 million people across California.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Edison International announced a significant increase in both GAAP and core earnings per share compared to the previous year, alongside key legislative and regulatory advancements that support the company’s financial stability and growth.

The company reported a third-quarter net income of $832 million, or $2.16 per share, a substantial rise from $516 million, or $1.33 per share, in the same period last year. Core earnings also saw an increase, with $901 million, or $2.34 per share, compared to $582 million, or $1.51 per share, previously. This growth was largely driven by higher revenue from the 2025 General Rate Case decision. Additionally, the passage of Senate Bill 254 and the recognition of the Eaton Fire as a covered wildfire by the Wildfire Fund administrator were notable developments.

Edison International narrowed its 2025 core EPS guidance to a range of $5.95 to $6.20, reflecting continued confidence in achieving a 5-7% core EPS growth from 2025 to 2028. The company’s strategic focus on regulatory progress and legislative collaboration aims to enhance financial stability and address climate-driven challenges.

Looking ahead, Edison International remains optimistic about its ability to deliver value to both customers and investors, supported by ongoing regulatory and legislative efforts. The company is poised to continue its growth trajectory while addressing the risks and opportunities presented by climate change and the evolving energy landscape.

