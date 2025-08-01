Edible Garden AG Amends Preferred Stock Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Edible Garden AG , Inc. ( (EDBL) ) is now available.

On May 14, 2025, Edible Garden AG, Inc. issued Series B Preferred Stock to Streeterville Capital, LLC as part of acquiring sustainable aquaculture assets in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The company recently amended the voting rights of this stock to comply with Nasdaq standards, allowing the holder to vote with a number of shares equal to the lesser of 1,305,483 shares or 9.99% of the company’s outstanding common stock.

Spark’s Take on EDBL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EDBL is a Neutral.

Edible Garden AG, Inc. faces significant financial challenges with negative profitability metrics and high leverage, resulting in a low financial performance score. The technical indicators suggest a neutral trend, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. On the positive side, strategic shifts towards higher-margin products and recent funding efforts provide some optimism for future growth. These factors combined result in an overall stock score of 48.

More about Edible Garden AG , Inc.

Edible Garden AG, Inc. operates in the sustainable agriculture industry, focusing on the development and acquisition of sustainable aquaculture assets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,477,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.77M

