Edge Copper Completes Zonia Project Acquisition and Secures $17 Million Financing

Plata Latina Minerals ( (TSE:PLA) ) has provided an update.

Edge Copper Corporation has completed the acquisition of the Zonia Copper Project in Arizona from World Copper Ltd, marking a significant step in its strategy to become a leading U.S. copper developer. The acquisition, combined with a $17 million financing, positions Edge Copper to advance the Zonia project efficiently, leveraging its technical expertise and favorable market conditions to deliver economic and environmental value.

More about Plata Latina Minerals

Edge Copper Corporation, formerly known as Plata Latina Minerals Corporation, operates in the mining industry with a focus on copper development projects. The company is positioning itself as a leading U.S. copper developer, aiming to meet the growing global demand for copper and the U.S.’s focus on domestic critical minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 65,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$14.62M

