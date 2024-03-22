Edenor’s Credit Rating Upgraded by S&P

Edenor SA Class B (EDN) has released an update.

In a significant credit rating update, S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)’s national scale rating from ‘CCC’ to ‘raB+’, signaling a stable financial outlook for the firm. This positive shift reflects an improved assessment of Edenor’s creditworthiness, a key factor for investors and stakeholders in the financial market.

