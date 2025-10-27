Eden Innovations Sees Surge in OptiBlend Orders from US Data Centers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tasman Resources ( (AU:TAS) ) has provided an update.

Eden Innovations Ltd has reported a significant increase in orders for its OptiBlend kits from US data centers, receiving orders worth USD$487,000 in the past two weeks, which is 80% of its total annual US sales for FY2025. This surge in demand positions Eden to exceed its previous year’s sales figures, with current outstanding orders and quotations indicating strong future growth potential in the US market.

Eden Innovations Ltd is a company operating in the technology sector, specializing in the development and supply of innovative products like the OptiBlend system, which is used in diesel-powered generators. The company focuses on providing solutions to enhance the efficiency and performance of energy systems, with a significant market presence in the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 120.0%

Average Trading Volume: 246,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.22M

