Ecopetrol Announces Strategic Management Changes

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Ecopetrol SA ( (EC) ) has provided an announcement.

On January 15, 2025, Ecopetrol S.A. announced changes in its senior management with the departure of Walter Fabián Canova, Vice President of Refining and Industrial Processes, by mutual agreement after more than seven years of service. Felipe Trujillo López, currently Vice President of Commercial and Marketing, will temporarily fill the position until a permanent replacement is appointed. Julio César Herrera will take over as Vice President of Commercial and Marketing in an interim capacity. These changes reflect Ecopetrol’s ongoing strategic adjustments to enhance its operations and maintain its strong industry position.

More about Ecopetrol SA

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and a leading integrated energy company in the Americas. It is responsible for over 60% of Colombia’s hydrocarbon production and has significant roles in transportation, logistics, and refining systems. The company is also prominent in the petrochemicals and gas distribution sectors, and participates in energy transmission, real-time system management, and road concessions internationally.

YTD Price Performance: 4.62%

Average Trading Volume: 2,498,697

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.58B

Learn more about EC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.