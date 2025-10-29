Ecolab Reports Strong Earnings Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Ecolab ( (ECL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ecolab presented to its investors.

Ecolab is a global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions, operating in over 170 countries and serving industries such as food, healthcare, and hospitality. The company reported strong third-quarter results with a 13% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share, driven by pricing strategies and volume growth. Key segments like Institutional & Specialty, Pest Elimination, and Life Sciences showed robust performance, while the Water segment saw growth in Food & Beverage and Global High-Tech. Despite a decrease in reported operating income due to last year’s asset sale, organic operating income rose by 10%. Looking ahead, Ecolab is optimistic about continued growth, projecting a 12% to 14% increase in adjusted EPS for 2025, supported by strategic investments and innovation.

