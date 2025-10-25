eClerx Publishes Un-audited Financial Results for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

eClerx Services Limited ( (IN:ECLERX) ) just unveiled an update.

eClerx Services Limited has announced the publication of its un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025, in several newspapers including Business Standard, The Free Press Journal, and Navshakti. This announcement, in compliance with SEBI’s Listing Regulations, reflects the company’s transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about its financial performance.

More about eClerx Services Limited

eClerx Services Limited operates in the information technology and services industry, providing data management, analytics, and process improvement solutions. The company focuses on delivering services that enhance operational efficiency for businesses across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 6,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 207.6B INR

