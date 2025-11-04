ECARX Holdings Reports First Net Profit in Q3 2025

Ecarx Holdings Inc. ( (ECX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ecarx Holdings Inc. presented to its investors.

ECARX Holdings Inc., a global automotive technology provider, specializes in delivering comprehensive solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, including systems on a chip, central computing platforms, and software. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, ECARX announced a significant milestone by achieving EBITDA breakeven and recording a net profit of $0.9 million, a first for the company. The company’s revenue increased by 11% year-over-year to $219.9 million, driven by a substantial rise in shipment volumes and improved gross margins. Key contributors to this growth include the successful mass production of the Pikes® computing platform and the expansion of the Antora series shipments.

ECARX’s strategic focus on global expansion and partnerships has resulted in securing new projects with leading automakers in Europe and China, adding $400 million in lifetime revenue to its pipeline. The company has also made significant technological advancements, such as the integration of AI-powered cockpit solutions, which have been well-received in the market. With approximately 10 million vehicles now equipped with ECARX technology, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner for automakers worldwide.

Looking ahead, ECARX remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a robust project pipeline and continued investments in technology and infrastructure. The recent agreement to issue up to $150 million in convertible notes to ATW Partners further underscores investor confidence in the company’s strategy and execution. As ECARX focuses on finishing the year strong, it is well-positioned to drive growth in 2026 and beyond.

