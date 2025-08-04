EC World REIT Updates on Forchn Holdings Reorganization

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from EC World Real Estate Investment Trust ( (SG:BWCU) ).

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd., has announced an update regarding the reorganization of its sponsor, Forchn Holdings Group Co., Ltd. The Fuyang District People’s Court has decided to consolidate Forchn Holdings and its 68 related entities into a single reorganization arrangement. This reorganization does not include any entities under EC World REIT. The reorganization process is being overseen by Capital Equity Legal Group, appointed as the administrator. The administrator has begun promoting the assets of the sponsor entities and is seeking potential investors. However, there is uncertainty about the success of the reorganization and its potential impact on the control of EC World REIT.

