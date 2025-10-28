EBOS Group Reports Strong 2025 Financial Performance Amid Strategic Expansions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

EBOS Group Limited reported strong revenue growth and operational excellence for the 2025 financial year, driven by strategic acquisitions and expansion in the healthcare and animal care sectors. The company reinforced its leading market positions in New Zealand, Australia, and Southeast Asia, despite facing near-term macroeconomic pressures. Significant investments in capability and capacity are expected to support future growth and profitability, with the company well-positioned for long-term success due to supportive market trends.

EBOS Group Limited operates in the healthcare and animal care industries, providing a diversified portfolio of products and services. It is a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in Australia and New Zealand, and a major player in healthcare-focused contract logistics and medical technology distribution across New Zealand, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company also operates the largest dry dog food brand by volume in the pet specialty category in New Zealand and Australia, and manages leading vet wholesale businesses in both countries.

