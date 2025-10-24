EBOS Group Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) has issued an update.

EBOS Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mark Bloom acquiring an additional 1,500 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, increasing his total to 3,500 shares. This transaction reflects the director’s growing stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in EBOS Group’s market position and future prospects.

EBOS Group Limited operates in the healthcare and animal care sectors, providing a range of products and services primarily focused on the Australasian market.

Average Trading Volume: 139,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.13B

