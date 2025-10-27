Eastern International Ltd. Expands into Power Engineering with Guizhou Minji Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eastern International Ltd. ( (ELOG) ) has shared an update.

On October 27, 2025, Eastern International Ltd. completed the acquisition of Guizhou Minji Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., making it an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move allows Eastern International to expand its logistics services into the power engineering field, enhancing its capabilities in new energy projects and steel structure engineering. The acquisition is expected to open new business opportunities, increase revenue streams, and strengthen the company’s market position by enabling it to offer integrated solutions and attract new clients.

Eastern International Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELOG) is a Cayman Islands-incorporated holding company that provides domestic and cross-border professional logistic services, including project and general logistics, through its subsidiaries Suzhou TC-Link Logistics Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou TC-Link Logistics Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. The company operates in key cities across mainland China, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, and is recognized for its high-quality service with the IS09001 certificate.

