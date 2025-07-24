EastCoal Secures Key Partnership for Rare Earth Magnet Recycling in the U.S.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EastCoal ( (TSE:CTH) ) has issued an update.

EastCoal has entered into a significant agreement with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions (ILS) to secure feedstock supply and share pre-processing sites in South Carolina and Nevada. This partnership will support the development of HyProMag USA’s advanced rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing plant in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. The collaboration leverages advanced technologies for efficient magnet separation and aims to meet the growing demand for recycled NdFeB magnets, particularly from hyperscale data centers. This agreement marks a strategic step for EastCoal in securing a reliable long-term feed supply, positioning the company as a competitive player in the U.S. market for sustainable and low-carbon rare earth magnets.

EastCoal is involved in the recycling and manufacturing industry, focusing on rare earth magnets. The company is engaged in the recycling of neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnets from various electronic waste sources, including hard disk drives, electric motors, and wind turbines. It aims to establish itself as a key player in the U.S. rare earth element (REE) magnet industry by creating sustainable and traceable supply chains.

