East Side Games Group to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Leaf Mobile Inc ( (TSE:EAGR) ) just unveiled an update.

East Side Games Group announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 13, 2025, followed by a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with investors. This announcement underscores ESGG’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning as it continues to expand its gaming portfolio and explore new monetization strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:EAGR) stock is a Buy with a C$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Leaf Mobile Inc stock, see the TSE:EAGR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EAGR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EAGR is a Neutral.

Leaf Mobile Inc’s stock score is primarily affected by its financial challenges, including declining revenues and profitability issues. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and valuation metrics highlight significant concerns due to unprofitability. While the recent corporate event is a positive development, it is not enough to significantly alter the overall risk profile.

More about Leaf Mobile Inc

East Side Games Group (ESGG) is a prominent player in the free-to-play mobile gaming industry, known for delivering engaging and memorable gaming experiences. Based in Vancouver, the company develops and publishes both original and licensed IP titles and licenses its advanced GameKit platforms. ESGG also strategically acquires studios or games to expand its portfolio, operating over a dozen titles under East Side Games and LDRLY Technologies. The company focuses on in-app purchases and in-game advertising to drive growth, while continuously launching new titles and exploring new markets.

Average Trading Volume: 71,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$28.17M

