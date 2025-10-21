Earthworks Industries Faces Legal Delays Amid Federal Funding Lapse

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Earthworks Industries ( (TSE:EWK) ) has issued an announcement.

Earthworks Industries Inc. has announced a procedural update regarding a legal challenge by its subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc., against the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Board of Indian Appeals. The challenge concerns the cancellation of a federally approved lease with the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation. Due to a lapse in federal appropriations affecting the Department of Justice, the court hearing has been vacated and motions for summary judgment have been taken under submission. The company anticipates a favorable court decision affirming the lease’s validity once federal funding is restored.

More about Earthworks Industries

Earthworks Industries Inc. operates in the waste management industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. The company focuses on providing integrated waste management solutions and has a market focus on partnerships with indigenous nations, such as the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria, California.

Average Trading Volume: 316,256

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$10.52M

