EARNZ plc Launches 2025 SAYE Scheme and Adjusts LTIP Awards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Verditek Plc ( (GB:EARN) ) has provided an announcement.

EARNZ plc has launched the 2025 Save As You Earn (SAYE) share scheme for eligible UK-based employees, allowing them to make monthly salary deductions over three years in exchange for options on the company’s shares. Additionally, the company has granted Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) awards to its CEO and CFO, with changes made to the option terms to simplify share incentives.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EARN) stock is a Sell with a £4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Verditek Plc stock, see the GB:EARN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EARN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EARN is a Underperform.

Verditek Plc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further contribute to a low valuation score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:EARN stock, click here.

More about Verditek Plc

EARNZ plc is an energy services company focused on capitalizing on the global drive for decarbonization.

Average Trading Volume: 247,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.7M

For a thorough assessment of EARN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue