EarlyPay Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

EarlyPay Limited ( (AU:EPY) ) has issued an announcement.

EarlyPay Limited, listed under ASX code EPY, has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. On October 29, 2025, the company reported the repurchase of 164,856 ordinary fully paid securities, adding to the total of 3,203,667 securities bought back prior to the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of EarlyPay’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EPY) stock is a Buy with a A$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EarlyPay Limited stock, see the AU:EPY Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 134,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.68M

