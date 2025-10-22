EAM Solar ASA’s Court Hearing Postponed to 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from EAM Solar ASA ( (DE:EA20) ).

EAM Solar ASA has announced that the court of appeal has granted a request to postpone the hearing regarding the postponement of enforcement in its ongoing discussions with Intesa Sanpaolo. The new date for the hearing is set for February 11, 2026, which will address both the postponement and the merits of the case, potentially impacting the company’s legal strategy and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 2,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.13M

