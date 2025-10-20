EAM Solar ASA Extends Rights Offering Subscription Period

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EAM Solar ASA ( (DE:EA20) ) has issued an update.

EAM Solar ASA has announced an extension of the subscription period for its NOK 20 million Rights Offering until 24 October 2025, with the possibility of closing earlier at the Board’s discretion. This decision follows new material information and aims to provide stakeholders with additional time, potentially impacting the company’s capital-raising efforts and market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 2,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €2.48M

