Eagle Materials Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

Eagle Materials Inc. is a prominent U.S. manufacturer specializing in heavy construction products and light building materials, with a focus on Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, operating across 21 states from its headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Eagle Materials announced record revenues of $638.9 million and net earnings of $137.4 million. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $233.3 million, highlighting its robust financial performance amidst a challenging economic environment.

Key financial metrics from the report include an 11% increase in revenue within the Heavy Materials sector, driven by higher sales volumes and recent acquisitions. Cement sales rose by 9%, while Concrete and Aggregates revenue surged by 24%. Conversely, the Light Materials sector saw a 13% decline in revenue, primarily due to a 14% drop in Gypsum Wallboard sales volume, reflecting ongoing challenges in the residential construction market.

The company continues to invest in its infrastructure, with ongoing projects to modernize and expand its Mountain Cement and Duke Gypsum Wallboard plants. These strategic initiatives aim to enhance production capabilities and maintain Eagle’s competitive edge in the market.

Looking ahead, Eagle Materials remains well-positioned to leverage growth opportunities, supported by a strong balance sheet and ongoing investments. The management anticipates capitalizing on the recovery of the housing market and continued infrastructure spending, aiming to deliver consistent shareholder value through economic cycles.

