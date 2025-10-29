Eagle Financial Services Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Eagle Financial Services ( (EFSI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Eagle Financial Services presented to its investors.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc., the holding company for Bank of Clarke, operates in the financial services sector, focusing on lending and wealth management. The company is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia, and is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EFSI.

In the third quarter of 2025, Eagle Financial Services reported a consolidated net income of $5.6 million, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, reflecting its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Key financial highlights include a 9.6% increase in net interest income to $17.2 million, driven by improved net interest margin and efficiency ratio. The company also saw a rise in noninterest income, particularly from wealth management fees, which increased by 10.7% compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the company successfully managed a decrease in nonperforming assets, showcasing effective asset quality management.

Eagle Financial Services continues to strengthen its financial leadership with strategic appointments and remains focused on long-term objectives. The company is committed to supporting its customers and communities while maintaining operational efficiency and delivering consistent shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Eagle Financial Services aims to sustain its growth trajectory by leveraging its disciplined approach to balance sheet management and operational efficiency. The company is poised to navigate the evolving financial landscape with a focus on strategic objectives and customer-centric services.

