Eagle Eye Solutions Publishes 2025 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Eagle Eye Solutions ( (GB:EYE) ) has provided an update.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending 30 June 2025, along with the Notice of its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled for 19 November 2025 in London. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, potentially impacting its market positioning by reinforcing trust and operational clarity among investors and partners.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EYE) stock is a Buy with a £325.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eagle Eye Solutions stock, see the GB:EYE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EYE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EYE is a Outperform.

Eagle Eye Solutions demonstrates strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and financial stability. Technical indicators show positive momentum, although the stock is overvalued based on its P/E ratio. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:EYE stock, click here.

More about Eagle Eye Solutions

Eagle Eye Solutions is a leading SaaS and AI technology company specializing in digital marketing solutions that enable personalized, real-time marketing at scale. The company serves retail, travel, and hospitality brands, offering a platform that supports loyalty and promotions with AI-driven personalization. Eagle Eye’s technology is recognized by major industry bodies and serves a global customer base including prominent brands like Loblaws, Tesco, and Carrefour.

Average Trading Volume: 48,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £86.01M

For an in-depth examination of EYE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue