Eagers Automotive Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Eagers Automotive Limited ( (AU:APE) ) has issued an update.

Eagers Automotive Limited has announced the issuance of 14,783,011 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code APE. This move is part of a previously announced transaction and could potentially impact the company’s market position by increasing its capital base, thereby enhancing its operational capabilities and market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:APE) stock is a Buy with a A$38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eagers Automotive Limited stock, see the AU:APE Stock Forecast page.

More about Eagers Automotive Limited

Eagers Automotive Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the sale and distribution of vehicles. The company is known for its extensive network of dealerships and is a prominent player in the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 618,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.52B

Find detailed analytics on APE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue