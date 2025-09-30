E79 Gold Mines Updates Director’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from E79 Gold Mines Limited ( (AU:E79) ) is now available.

E79 Gold Mines Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically pertaining to Peter Ironside, whose indirect interest in the company has been updated due to the lapse of 250,000 unlisted options. This change reflects a decrease in the total number of options held indirectly by Ironside, potentially impacting his stake and influence within the company.

More about E79 Gold Mines Limited

E79 Gold Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and extraction of gold. The company is involved in identifying and developing gold mining projects, aiming to enhance its market presence and deliver value to stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 474,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

