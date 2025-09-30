E79 Gold Mines Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

E79 Gold Mines Limited ( (AU:E79) ) has issued an announcement.

E79 Gold Mines Limited announced the cessation of 2,750,000 securities due to the expiry of options that were not exercised or converted by the deadline of September 30, 2025. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s future financial strategies.

More about E79 Gold Mines Limited

E79 Gold Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily involved in identifying and extracting gold deposits, catering to the growing demand for precious metals in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 474,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

