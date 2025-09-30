E79 Gold Mines Announces Change in Director’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

E79 Gold Mines Limited ( (AU:E79) ) has issued an announcement.

E79 Gold Mines Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Christopher Cairns. The notice details the lapse of 250,000 unlisted options held indirectly through Goldwork Asset Pty Ltd. This change reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its securities management, potentially impacting its financial strategies and stakeholder interests.

E79 Gold Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is engaged in identifying and extracting gold deposits, aiming to expand its market presence in the gold mining sector.

