E2 Metals Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Change

E2 Metals Ltd. ( (AU:USL) ) has issued an announcement.

E2 Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Peter James Mullens. The change involves the acquisition of 50,000 unlisted options by the Mullens Family Super Fund Pty Ltd, with these options being exercisable at 20.74 cents each and expiring on 2 March 2026. This adjustment in holdings reflects an off-market transfer and highlights ongoing strategic financial maneuvers within the company.

Average Trading Volume: 3,005,044

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$306.2M

