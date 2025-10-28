Dynex Capital Updates SEC Registration Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Dynex Capital ( (DX) ) is now available.

On July 28, 2025, Dynex Capital, Inc. filed an automatic shelf registration statement with the SEC, updating its tax and legal matters information. The company has been advised by Morrison & Foerster LLP that it qualified as a REIT for the years 2022 through 2024, and is expected to continue qualifying through 2025, although this is contingent on meeting specific operational criteria.

The most recent analyst rating on (DX) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dynex Capital stock, see the DX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DX is a Neutral.

Dynex Capital’s overall score reflects a stable balance sheet and attractive valuation, but is tempered by challenges in operational efficiency and cash flow. Positive earnings call insights and a high dividend yield boost the score, though technical analysis reveals some cautionary signals.

To see Spark’s full report on DX stock, click here.

More about Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities. The company is committed to maintaining its status as a REIT, which provides certain tax advantages under U.S. federal income tax laws.

Average Trading Volume: 4,723,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.74B

See more data about DX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue