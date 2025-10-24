Dynamite Blockchain Expands Kasya Holdings to Strengthen AI Ecosystem Involvement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Cryptoblox Technologies ( (TSE:KAS) ) is now available.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. has announced its strategic acquisition of an additional 70 million Kasya utility tokens, enhancing its Holdings Division and deepening its involvement in the Kasya AI ecosystem. This move is aimed at capturing growth potential as the Kasya platform prepares for significant milestones, including the launch of the Kasya AI Mobile Application, the rollout of Kaspa smart contracts, and the introduction of Kaspa-based decentralized finance applications. The acquisition reflects Dynamite’s confidence in the long-term growth of the Kasya ecosystem and its strategic alignment with Kaspa’s evolving network, which is expected to enhance user interaction through AI-driven automation.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy. This strategy is comprised of three primary divisions: Holdings, Products, and Services. The Holdings Division focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization, while the Products and Services Divisions aim to drive utility into these digital assets.

