Dynagreen Maintains Conversion Price for Convertible Bonds

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1330) ) has provided an update.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. announced that there will be no downward adjustment to the conversion price of its A share convertible corporate bonds. The decision comes despite the company’s previous adjustments to the conversion price due to equity distributions. The board of directors has the option to propose a downward adjustment if certain conditions are met, but this requires approval from the shareholders. The announcement reassures stakeholders that the current conversion price remains stable, reflecting the company’s confidence in its market position and financial health.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on providing waste-to-energy and other environmental services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1330.

Average Trading Volume: 1,958,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.86B

