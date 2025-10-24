Dynagas LNG Partners Declares Cash Distribution for Series A Preferred Units

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Dynagas LNG Partners ( (DLNG) ).

On October 23, 2025, Dynagas LNG Partners LP announced a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit for its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, covering the period from August 12, 2025, to November 11, 2025. This marks the forty-first consecutive cash distribution for these units, highlighting the company’s consistent financial performance and commitment to returning value to its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (DLNG) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dynagas LNG Partners stock, see the DLNG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DLNG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DLNG is a Outperform.

Dynagas LNG Partners scores highly due to its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, which slightly tempers the overall score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The company is focused on employing its fleet of six LNG carriers, which have a combined carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters, on multi-year charters.

Average Trading Volume: 40,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $129.3M

