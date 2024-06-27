dynaCERT Expands Reach in Canadian Energy Sector

dynaCERT (TSE:DYA) has released an update.

dynaCERT Inc. secures a new order for 84 HydraGEN units from Simply Green Distributors in Alberta, further infiltrating the Canadian oil and gas sector and reinforcing their commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This order follows a successful trial and a previous purchase of 18 units, totaling 103 HydraGEN units designed to enhance drilling rig fuel economy and improve emissions performance. The company’s innovative technology is receiving recognition for its environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness in the industry.

