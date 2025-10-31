DXN Limited Announces Q1 FY26 Investor Webinar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DXN Ltd. ( (AU:DXN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DXN Limited announced it will host a quarterly investor webinar for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending September 2025. The webinar, led by Managing Director Shalini Lagrutta and CFO Laila Green, aims to engage investors with a presentation followed by a Q&A session, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

DXN Limited is a vertically integrated manufacturer and operator of modular data centres in the Asia Pacific region. The company specializes in designing, engineering, manufacturing, maintaining, and operating data centres, serving major government and blue-chip enterprise customers. DXN operates through three core divisions: Modular Division, Data Centre Operations, and Data Centre as a Service (DCaaS), catering to industries such as telecom, mining, defence, and subsea cable operators.

