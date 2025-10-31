Duxton Farms Expands Market Presence with New ASX Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Duxton Farms Limited ( (AU:DBF) ) has provided an announcement.

Duxton Farms Limited announced the quotation of 3,638,400 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code DBF, effective October 31, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the company’s capital base and visibility in the market.

More about Duxton Farms Limited

Duxton Farms Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the production and management of farming assets. The company is known for its involvement in sustainable farming practices and aims to enhance the productivity and profitability of its agricultural endeavors.

Average Trading Volume: 64,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$37.69M

