Duxton Farms Announces Director’s Interest Change Following Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Duxton Farms Limited ( (AU:DBF) ) is now available.

Duxton Farms Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically concerning Stephen Duerden. The change involves the acquisition of 3,827,442 fully paid ordinary shares by Duxton Capital Investments Pty Ltd, where Mr. Duerden is a director, as part of a merger. This acquisition increases the total indirect holdings of Duxton Capital Investments Pty Ltd to 4,227,530 shares, reflecting a significant shift in the director’s interest and potentially impacting the company’s shareholder structure.

More about Duxton Farms Limited

Average Trading Volume: 64,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$92.81M

For a thorough assessment of DBF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue