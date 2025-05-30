Dutch Bros Inc Amends Credit Facility Agreement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Dutch Bros Inc ( (BROS) ) is now available.

On May 29, 2025, Dutch Bros Inc. subsidiaries amended and restated their $650 million senior secured credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., replacing the 2022 Credit Facility. The new 2025 Credit Facility maintains the same credit availability, including a $500 million revolving credit facility and a $150 million term loan facility, with additional options for increasing the facility size. The facility includes financial covenants and restrictions on additional debt, asset liens, mergers, and other investments. The Loan Parties drew $150 million in term loans and $50 million in revolving loans, fully repaying and terminating the 2022 Credit Facility.

Dutch Bros Inc scores well due to strong financial performance, strategic growth plans, and positive earnings call sentiment. However, the high valuation and leveraged balance sheet pose risks. Technical indicators support upward momentum but suggest potential for short-term caution.

