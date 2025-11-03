Dusk Group Ltd. Issues Performance Rights Under Employee Incentive Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dusk Group Ltd. ( (AU:DSK) ) has provided an announcement.

Dusk Group Ltd. announced the issuance of 533,030 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions and are not listed on the ASX until the restrictions are lifted, reflecting the company’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with business performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DSK) stock is a Buy with a A$1.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dusk Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:DSK Stock Forecast page.

More about Dusk Group Ltd.

Dusk Group Ltd. operates in the retail industry, specializing in home fragrance products. The company is known for its candles, diffusers, and other scented products, with a focus on enhancing home ambiance.

Average Trading Volume: 119,701

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$55.73M

See more insights into DSK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue