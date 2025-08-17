Duquesne Family Office Boosts Stake in TSMC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Duquesne Family Office LLC, managed by Stanley Druckenmiller, recently executed a significant transaction involving Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ((TSM)). The hedge fund increased its position by 166,305 shares.

Recent Updates on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock

Recent developments for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) highlight strategic growth initiatives and financial robustness, including the phasing out of 6-inch wafer manufacturing to consolidate 8-inch production for improved efficiency. TSMC Global, a subsidiary, has approved a capital increase of up to $10 billion to bolster financial capabilities. The company reported a significant revenue increase in July 2025, with a 22.5% rise from the previous month and a 25.8% increase from the previous year. Despite mixed market sentiments and recent stock volatility, analysts maintain a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of $220. The stock has experienced fluctuations, with prices ranging between $234.71 and $245.74, and a year-to-date price performance of approximately 22.97%. According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSM is rated as ‘Outperform’, driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, although caution is advised due to potential short-term volatility.

Spark’s Take on TSM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSM is a Outperform.

TSMC’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its overall stock score. The company’s robust revenue growth, efficient operations, and strategic positioning in advanced technologies contribute significantly. However, the high valuation and technical indicators suggest caution due to potential short-term volatility.

More about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: 21.67%

Average Trading Volume: 11,193,093

Current Market Cap: $1014.6B

