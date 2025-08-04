DuPont Agrees to $875M Settlement with New Jersey

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

DuPont de Nemours ( (DD) ) has issued an update.

On August 3, 2025, DuPont, along with Chemours and Corteva, agreed to a proposed Judicial Consent Order with the State of New Jersey to settle claims related to historical contamination involving substances like DNAPL and PFAS. The settlement, pending court approval, includes a $875 million payment over 25 years and obligates the companies to continue remediation efforts at four sites in New Jersey. This agreement aims to resolve outstanding environmental claims and includes a third-party review process to ensure future remediation funding, potentially impacting the companies’ financial reserves and environmental responsibilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (DD) stock is a Buy with a $104.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on DD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DD is a Neutral.

DuPont’s overall score reflects strong earnings call performance and stable financial position, offset by challenges in profitability and valuation concerns. The company’s resilience in key segments and strategic focus, especially the planned electronics spin-off, offer growth potential amidst current headwinds.



More about DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., commonly known as DuPont, operates in the chemical industry, providing a wide range of products including chemical solvents and PFAS. The company is involved in addressing environmental concerns related to its legacy operations and is focused on resolving claims associated with historical contamination.

Average Trading Volume: 2,723,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $29.27B



