Dundas Minerals Retracts Gold Target Announcement

An announcement from Dundas Minerals Limited ( (AU:DUN) ) is now available.

Dundas Minerals Limited has retracted its previous ASX announcement regarding large-scale gold targets due to insufficient exploration data and reliance on machine learning and specialist mineral targeting technology. The company emphasizes that future exploration strategies will be developed using comprehensive information from its own and contractors’ findings, aiming for efficient exploration programs.

Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX: DUN) is an exploration company operating in the gold-rich Kalgoorlie region and the southern Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. The company has an option agreement to acquire a significant interest in two gold projects in the Kalgoorlie region and holds various exploration licenses for gold, copper, and nickel in the southern Albany-Fraser.

